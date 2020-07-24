Kasper Schmeichel Launches Staunch Defence Of Under-Fire David De Gea

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has jumped to the defence of David De Gea following criticism levelled at the Manchester United number one.

De Gea has come under scrutiny throughout the season following his spell of poor form and was criticised most recently for an error in United’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

There have been calls for the Spaniard to be dropped from the Red Devils’ starting XI with De Gea expected to face stiff competition from the returning Dean Henderson next season.

Schmeichel and De Gea are set to be in opposing goals when United and Leicester meet on Sunday in the final game of the Premier League season however the Dane has been quick to defend his fellow keeper.

“It can be very difficult and you’ve got to remember, and this is with absolutely no disrespect to journalists or pundits, but you’ve actually never stood in that goal,” Schmeichel told Sky Sports.

“You hear comments like, ‘going with the wrong hand’, or other throw away things that they’ll say which will make the consumer or viewer think, ‘oh yeah, that’s right, I see he’s done it again’.

“That’s sometimes quite a dangerous narrative because all of a sudden it starts building momentum and for someone like David, I really feel for him because he has been unbelievable for so many years and every goalkeeper goes through periods [of poor form].

“David de Gea is still a world-class goalkeeper. It’s a lonely position and those are the margins you play in as a goalkeeper – you simply cannot make mistakes because you will be punished.”

Schmeichel also spoke on the pressures that come with being a young English goalkeeper in today’s game, outlining that he hopes Henderson will be allowed the time to develop.

“There is a lot of pressure also in the sense that you now have an England goalkeeper coming through and, like it or not, in this country when you have an English goalkeeper, that means so much and they really do tend to build them up,” he continued.

“I genuinely hope for someone like Dean Henderson, who’s had an amazing season, that he can be allowed to develop. I hope for him, he gets another season, maybe two at Sheffield United and play the way he’s done and then he’ll be ready.”