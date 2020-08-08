Juventus reportedly have four man shortlist to replace Maurizio Sarri

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly on Juventus’ shortlist to replace Maurizio Sarri.

According to SportItalia, Pochettino is being lined up to take over at Juventus. The Argentine has been out of football since leaving Spurs last year.

Reports in Italy also suggest that Juventus have already contacted Pochettino. The club announced the departure of Maurizio Sarri on Saturday morning.

Juventus won the Serie A under Sarri but struggled in Europe. They were knocked out of the Champions League by Lyon at the last 16 stage.

That proved the last straw for Juventus with a host of names in the running to replace Sarri.

According to TalkSport, the club have a four man shortlist to replace Sarri however Andrea Agnelli’s number one choice is said to be Zinedine Zidane.

Pochettino as well as Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini, Lazio’s Simone Inzaghi, and former Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti are said to be targets.

Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri claims that Juventus have checked the availability of all four however he did not mention Zidane.

He also outlined that Cristiano Ronaldo will likely have a huge say in who takes over at Juventus, as well as the likes of Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini.

“I think Cristiano always has a say, he had a say also last year. He had endorsed [Zinedine] Zidane and [Jose] Mourinho, but Juventus for one reason or the other couldn’t make it happen with them.

“Cristiano will for sure have a say [in the next appointment], it doesn’t mean Cristiano will decide.

“But you can be sure when the management have to choose the next manager, they will talk with the old guard, [Giorgio] Chiellini, [Gianluigi] Buffon, [Leonardo] Bonucci and Cristiano, obviously.”

Ronaldo scored twice against Lyon on Friday night but it was not enough to see them advance.