Juventus have reportedly offered Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona

Juventus have offered Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona according to a report from Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

Ronaldo has been at Juventus since 2018 after he joined the Italian side from Real Madrid. The Italian champions however have struggled in Europe since the Portuguese arrived.

In the last two seasons they have been eliminated in the last 16 of the Champions League. This year they were defeated by French side Lyon.

According to Balague, Juventus are desperate to get rid of Ronaldo’s excessive wages and are offering him to a host of clubs.

PSG have been linked, while Ronaldo was reportedly also offered to Real Madrid’s great rivals Barcelona.

Balague told BBC Radio Five Live;

“The reason why Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to PSG is not so much that PSG are thinking of getting him, it is because Jorge Mendes has been given instructions to find a team for Ronaldo.

“We’ve seen this in the last six months, he was linked to Real Madrid.

🗣 'Juventus wants to get rid of his wage, he's been offered everywhere including Barcelona' @GuillemBalague on the future of @Cristiano Ronaldo 📲⚽ https://t.co/3CW3Ngo4mY pic.twitter.com/OB8W9XH5oz — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) August 12, 2020

“They said no chance, he’s not coming back.

“And there’s been talks about the MLS because Juventus want to get rid of that wage.

“It is as drastic as that. He’s been offered everywhere, including Barcelona.”

Ronaldo linking up with his long-term adversary Lionel Messi would no doubt be one of the biggest transfers of all time.

The pair have long been the two best players in the world, sharing 11 Ballon d’Ors between them.

A deal though could be unlikely given Ronaldo’s huge wages, with few clubs in a position to match what Juventus are paying him currently.

Balague continued;

“I’m not sure if they can get rid of him easily [because] with the kind of money he still earns – 23million euros net – that he was earning at Real Madrid and I think he equalled those wages when he went to Juventus.

“Who is going to pay that kind of money?”