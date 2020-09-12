Jurgen Klopp apologises to Alex Ferguson for 4am wake-up call

Jurgen Klopp has responded to Alex Ferguson’s claim that he woke the former Man United manager up at 4am after Liverpool won the title.

Ferguson had revealed in July that Klopp woke him up trying to get in touch with him in the early hours of the morning after Liverpool’s title celebrations.

The former United manager outlined that he ‘forgave’ Klopp for the late night disturbance and the German was quizzed on Ferguson earlier this week.

“The problem was that I came back late in my room that night and I couldn’t sleep immediately so I went through the messages I got and one of them was from Alex Ferguson,” said Klopp in quotes reported by BT.

“I just replied in a very polite way I think. It was about 3.30am-4am and I didn’t expect him to have his phone next to his bed. I didn’t want to wake him up. If that happened then sorry Alex!”

Klopp and Ferguson clearly have a mutual admiration for one another however the Liverpool boss outlined that they have not been in contact since the title win.

“Since then we have not been in contact,” Klopp said. “He is still the former Man United manager and I don’t think he wants to talk to me too much about the success of Liverpool. He respects it but it’s not his favourite thing to watch on television!”

📲 Klopp on his 3am message to Alex Ferguson after Liverpool won the title. pic.twitter.com/eHySCivetv — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) September 11, 2020

In Ferguson’s video message to Klopp following his early-morning wake-up call, he said: “I’ll forgive you for waking me up at half past three in the morning to tell me you’d won the league. Thank you.

“But anyway, you’ve thoroughly deserved it, well done.”

Liverpool and Klopp begin the defence of their Premier League title on Saturday, when they take on newly promoted Leeds United at Anfield.

