Klopp can match incredible record if Liverpool avoid defeat to West Ham

This would be some achievement.

Jurgen Klopp can match a 40-year-old record if Liverpool manage to avoid defeat against West Ham on Saturday and pick up their second Premier League win in a row.

The Reds defeated Sheffield United 2-1 in their previous league game to bounce back from a shock 7-2 loss to Aston Villa before the international break.

They face West Ham on Saturday afternoon at Anfield and can match an unbelievable record if they manage to avoid defeat against David Moyes’ side.

Liverpool’s form may have dipped compared to last season’s incredible campaign however they are unbeaten in their last 62 Premier League home games (W51 D11), winning 28 of their last 29 at Anfield.

Should Liverpool manage to avoid defeat against a tricky West Ham side, they they will equal the longest ever unbeaten home run in their league history.

That occurred between February 1978 and December 1980 when legendary manager Bob Paisley was in charge at the club.

Liverpool will of course fancy their chances against West Ham, as they look to continue to adjust to life without key defender Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an ACL injury following a tackle from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby two weeks ago.

Liverpool also suffered a blow with the loss of Fabinho, who had been filling the centre-back position in Van Dijk’s absence.

The Brazilian has a ‘minor injury’ and is set to be out until after the international break with Joe Gomez the only fit first-team centre-half currently at the club.

Klopp will have to choose between inexperienced trio Billy Koumetio, Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams as a partner for Gomez ahead of Liverpool’s game against West Ham.

