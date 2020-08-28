Jurgen Klopp rules out a Liverpool move for Lionel Messi

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out any potential move for Barcelona’s Lionel Messi this summer.

Messi’s future looks as though it will be away from Barcelona after he asked to leave the club last week.

The news has prompted the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Manchester United to show interest in Messi.

One club however who will not be in the race for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is Liverpool. When asked about Messi playing for the Premier League champions Klopp said;

“Who doesn’t want Messi in their team?

“The numbers are not for us, but a good player, to be honest.”

It is still early days, although it appears as though Manchester City are one of the frontrunners for Messi’s signature.

Reports have suggested that the Argentine would be open to a reunion with Guardiola.

The media in Spain are even reporting that Messi called his former manager to express his interest in a move to the Etihad.

Klopp conceded that Messi’s arrival would be good for the Premier League, but he isn’t sure if it will happen

“For the Premier League, it would be great, but I am not sure the Premier League needs that boost,” added Klopp.

“He’s never played in another league. Football is different here. I’d like to see it but I’m not sure I will.”

Community Shield

The Liverpool manager was speaking ahead of this weekend’s Community Shield against Arsenal. Klopp also outlined that he is happy with the size of his squad but did not rule out any further signings.

“Numbers in the squad make sense, we have a big squad at the moment with a lot of young boys, and the size of the squad is OK,” he said.

“I’m happy with what we have but we look constantly for improvement – internally too.

“It will be interesting to see what other teams do but we will deal with our situation as we always have. The philosophy of this club is clear and we will see how much we want to spend.”

Read More About: Barcelona, Lionel Messi, Liverpool, Manchester City, Premier League