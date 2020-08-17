Jurgen Klopp claims he may quit football when Liverpool contract ends

Jurgen Klopp has outlined that he may quit football when his Liverpool contract ends with the club in 2024.

Klopp has been at Liverpool since 2015 and over the last two seasons has led them to triumphs in the Champions League and the Premier League.

Since arriving after his spell at Borussia Dortmund, Klopp has transformed the club, returning them to one of the best sides in Europe.

The German’s contract at Anfield is up in 2024 and he outlined that upon leaving Merseyside he will take a year out from the game.

After that, he will assess whether to return to management or not.

“I will take a year off and ask myself if I miss football,” Klopp told German website Sportbuzzer, in quotes reported by the Press Association.

“If the answer is in the negative, then that will be it for Jurgen Klopp as a coach.”

Klopp was also quizzed on what he would miss the least about management.

“If one day I’m not a coach anymore, there’s one thing I won’t miss: The brutal tension just before the game,” he said.

“That’s no laughing matter.”

Last season, Liverpool dominated the Premier League. The Reds won 32 of their 38 games and claimed the league title with seven games to go.

They finished 18 points ahead of their nearest rivals Manchester City. Next season they will be looking to retain their title.

‘We’ve only just started winning.’

Klopp outlined that his side are desperate to improve on their performances from last season.

“The whole club is up for the new season and wants to do it even better,” said Klopp.

“We want to chase our opponents and continue to be a super unpleasant team that is not fun to play against.

“We’re not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we’ve only just started winning.”

Manchester City are the only team to retain the Premier League title in the past 11 years.

Read More About: jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Premier League