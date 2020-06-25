Jurgen Klopp Gives Emotional Interview As Liverpool Crowned Premier League Champions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp cut an emotional figure as his side were crowned Premier League champions for the first time on Thursday night.

After the Reds defeated Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday night, they knew if Manchester City dropped points against Chelsea they would be crowned champions with seven games to go.

City would only have been delaying the inevitable had they won, with Liverpool 23 points clear however goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian gave Chelsea a 2-1 victory and handed Klopp’s side the title.

Following the victory, Liverpool’s celebrations were necessarily quelled due to the restrictions brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. However, Klopp took the time to talk to Sky Sports about the title win and was understandably emotional.

“I have no words,” began Klopp.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s much more than I ever thought would be possible. Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible.

"It's for Kenny, it's for Stevie, it's for all of you out there. It's a joy to do it for you."

“Knowing how much Kenny (Dalglish) supported us, this is for you as well Kenny, it’s for Stevie (Gerrard) who also had to wait a long time. It’s for all.

“It’s easy for me to motivate the team because of our great history. It’s unbelievable, it was really tense the City game. It’s an incredible achievement for my players, what they’ve done over the past few years it’s a pure joy to coach them.”

Klopp continued outlining that he and the players were dedicating their title win to the supporters who have waited so long to see their side crowned champions of England again.

“It’s for the supporters, it’s for all of you out there. It’s a joy to do it for you.”

Liverpool’s title win may have come in June due to the coronavirus pandemic however their victory is the earliest a team has ever won the Premier League with the Reds managing the feat with seven games to spare.