Jurgen Klopp Gives Spiky Post Match Interview Following Man City Defeat

Jurgen Klopp cut a tetchy figure in an interview following Liverpool’s 4-0 defeat to Manchester City on Thursday night in only their second league loss of the season.

The Liverpool manager fielded his strongest side against City and despite creating chances throughout they fell to a heavy defeat at the Etihad thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain own goal.

The champions can be forgiven for taking their foot off the gas given that they secured the title with seven games to go however Klopp felt as though his team performed very well despite the heavy defeat.

Sky Sports’s Geoff Shreeves quizzed Klopp after the game first asking if he felt his side created good chances to find the net in the first half, a question the Liverpool boss took exception to.

“You ask me? Why are you asking me if we had decent chances? We had moments, but you watched the game completely calm why are you asking me if we had decent moments? It makes no sense this question.”

Klopp was also asked by Shreeves if, despite just being crowned champions, the result against City should be looked at from any other perspective.

“Sorry?” began Klopp.

“If you want to lead this story in the direction that we were not focused on our game then do it. You’ve asked me a second time now. We spoke about attitude, I liked my team, I said that and I thought it was clear, but you go again. I think we proved that point and that Manchester City are an unbelievably good team.”

Despite looking as though he was unhappy with Shreeves’ questions, Roy Keane, who was covering the game with Sky Sports, felt as though Klopp’s responses had little to do with what he was being asked and was more to do with the disappointing result.

“To me, it was not to do with the questions he’s fuming because his team got beaten 4-0”