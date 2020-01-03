Jose Mourinho Feels Troy Parrott Is Not Ready To Replace Injured Harry Kane

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has played down speculation that 17-year-old Irish striker Troy Parrott will be Harry Kane’s replacement after the England captain’s injury.

Kane was taken off in Spurs’ 1-0 loss to Southampton at the weekend with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss an extended period of time.

Mourinho outlined that Parrott could be in line to start against Middlesbrough but was keen to outline that he feels the Irish international needs time before he’s considered a replacement for Kane.

“I think too soon [to replace Harry], said Mourinho, in quotes reported by Football.London.

“I think one thing is potential and another thing is conditions to express potential and I think he needs time.

“Having minutes, being involved is one thing. Another thing is what you call the direct replacement. To be that he needs to work. There are many different processes of a player to develop, in some cases the loans are very good.

“You have the example of Harry Kane or Tammy Abraham. In other cases no need of a loan because the development at the parent club is more natural.”

Mourinho continued by explaining that he doesn’t believe a loan move would benefit Parrott at this stage of his young career.

“He’s 17 years old. I don’t think at the age of 17 it’s good for you to go on loan to a Championship club or to go abroad to another country.

“My feeling is one thing is when you are 20 if you need that step when you are 19/20, another thing is when you are 17. When you are 17 you are a baby. 17 you just have to be in your father club where you feel at home, where you are at home, where you train and develop with the first team.”