Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho appears to have quelled any hope of Irish striker Troy Parrott getting frequent game time in the absence of captain Harry Kane.

Kane suffered a hamstring injury in Spurs’ 1-0 defeat to Southampton two weeks ago and Mourinho will be without his star striker until April.

In Kane’s absence there had been hope of more game time for 17-year-old Troy Parrott who has been impressing throughout the season for Spurs’ underage sides although the former Belvedere striker has not featured as of yet.

Speaking to the media, in quotes reported by Football.London, ahead of Tottenham’s game with Liverpool this weekend, Mourinho was reluctant to dwell too much on Kane’s injury but when he did address it, his comments appeared to be cause for concern for fans of Parrott in particular.

“I know you want to speak about Harry, I don’t want to speak about Harry because if I speak too much I get depressed, and then you say I’m miserable and in a bad mood. It’s better to speak about things that make me laugh.

“We don’t have another one (striker). There is not a striker in the squad. We have only one, he is not fit, we don’t have another one.

“You know that you cannot play like we normally play when Harry Kane is not in the team. The only thing I can tell you is that of course we cannot do the same way as with Harry.” Parrott would have been hoping for at least some first team action ahead of Ireland’s Euro 2020 playoff semi-final in March, but Mourinho’s comments don’t appear to bode well for the 17-year-old. The striker made his international debut in Ireland’s 3-1 win over New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in November and has featured for Tottenham in both the Premier League and the League Cup this season.