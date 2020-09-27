Jose Mourinho stormed down the tunnel after Newcastle equalised via a controversial penalty against Tottenham.

Mourinho’s side were the better team throughout the game and dominated from the off, taking the lead in the first half thanks to a Lucas Moura goal.

Newcastle managed to stay in the contest thanks to some excellent saves from goalkeeper Karl Darlow but failed to muster a single shot on target.

Steve Bruce’s men however won a very controversial penalty at the death after Andy Carroll headed the ball off the hand of Eric Dier despite the Spurs defender facing the other way.

The referee referred the incident to VAR with a penalty eventually given much to the chagrin of Tottenham as well as Jamie Carragher who called the decision an ‘absolute joke’

Striker Callum Wilson stepped up and stuck the ball past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as Newcastle rescued a very unlikely point at the death.

Mourinho was clearly and perhaps rightfully aggrieved by the decision and he stormed down the tunnel after Wilson’s equaliser.

Tottenham also saw goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos sent off following the game after he appeared to say something to the referee.

Mourinho also narrowly escaped a yellow card earlier in the game after accidentally entering the field to berate Matt Doherty about tracking back.

Spurs’ opponents Newcastle, broke on the counter-attack with Joelinton, as Doherty chased him down. Mourinho accidentally stepped on the field as he shouted at his defender to track back.

Mourinho was told off by Mike Dean but apologised to the linesman, avoiding a yellow card in the process.

“Jose was on the pitch then, I thought he was going to tackle Joelinton,” said Carragher during the game.

“He was screaming at Doherty to get back when he lost the ball.

“He’s now getting a telling off. He was always going to fill in for the full back there see.

“He stopped himself getting a yellow card there with the apology.”

