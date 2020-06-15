Jose Mourinho Reportedly Feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Might Be ‘Out Of His Depth’ At Manchester United

Jose Mourinho will face his old club on Friday evening when his Tottenham side take on Manchester United in their first Premier League game back following the three month hiatus.

Mourinho spent two and a half seasons at United before his departure in December 2018, with his replacement coming in the form of Red Devils legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian’s time in charge has seen it’s ups and downs however their last five Premier League games before the suspension of the season, which saw them win three and draw two, had given fans renewed optimism about the campaign.

With Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba fit again and new signing Bruno Fernandes proving to be an instant hit, United could be a force to be reckoned with in their last nine games under Solskjaer.

Ahead of their clash with Spurs however, Mourinho is said to be unimpressed by his successor’s reign so far.

According to a report from Daniel Taylor in The Athletic, Mourinho believes that Solskjaer ‘might be out of his depth’ in the Old Trafford dugout.

Mourinho was appointed Tottenham manager in November of 2019, but has flattered to deceive for the most part, with their form before the break, which saw them take just one point from a possible nine, a cause for some concern.

They do however only sit four points behind Manchester United in fifth and can close that gap significantly if they can take all three points on Friday night.

It was Solskjaer who managed to come out on top when the pair met in the reverse fixture with Marcus Rashford’s brace handing United all three points.

If Solskjaer’s side can begin the restart with a win against another Champions League chasing team in Spurs it could set them up for an impressive end to the season.

Champions League qualification will likely be a must for the Norwegian if he is to keep his job over the summer, but there is a renewed sense of optimism at the club that Solskjaer can deliver just that.