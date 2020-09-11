Spurs team talk reveals just how highly Jose Mourinho rates Paul Pogba

One of Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham team talks from last season has revealed how highly the manager rates Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba was signed by Mourinho in 2016 during his time at Old Trafford. The pair however reportedly had a tumultuous relationship at Manchester United.

The were reports of a rift between Pogba and Mourinho shortly before the Portuguese manager left United to be replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mourinho, who is now manager at Spurs, clearly still admires his former midfielder, however.

In Amazon Prime’s new All or Nothing documentary about Tottenham’s 2019/20 season, we see Mourinho giving his squad a team talk about their opponents Manchester United.

At half-time in the game, he singles out Pogba and his ability as a serious threat to Tottenham.

“I think, for sure, sooner or later Pogba is coming. And every time Pogba has the ball, he will have the vision, he will have the quality of pass,” said Mourinho.

“So I can imagine Pogba from a position like that [deep right of midfield] to get the ball and to make a beautiful pass here for Marcus Rashford to go.

“So Pogba will improve the quality of passing, so we need to press him. And we need to control what is far from him. They want to press all the time. You need to measure the risk, don’t make mistakes, don’t attract the pressure.

“One thing is to play short – one pass, another pass and then we go – another thing is pass here, pass here, pass there because you are attracting the pressure.

“There is a lot of space to counter-attack and to kill them.”

As the Spurs players get up to head out, Mourinho added: “Don’t let Pogba shoot! If he approaches the box, press the ball if he shoots!”

Mourinho and Tottenham’s first home game of the new season comes against Southampton on September 20th.

