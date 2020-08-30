Jose Mourinho happy he no longer has to come up against Matt Doherty

Jose Mourinho is looking forward to having Doherty on his side this season after the defender’s arrival from Wolves.

Tottenham confirmed the signing of Matt Doherty on Sunday with the Irish defender joining on a four-year deal.

Speaking upon Doherty’s arrival, the Tottenham manager was full of praise for the 28-year-old. Mourinho claims he hated playing against him during his time at Wolves.

“I have to thank Mr Levy and Steve [Hitchen], also the player and the agent for helping to make it happen.

“I hate to play against him so I’m so happy that I won’t play against him.

“He had an incredible career for Wolves. League One, Championship, Premier League, Europa League, he did everything for them, so job done there.

"I hate to play against him, so I'm so happy I won't play against him again! I'm so happy that we have him." 🗣️ Jose on his latest signing… #WelcomeDoherty ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/LsjuPYRA5H — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 30, 2020

“I know he is leaving there with a lot of pride, but this is a new step for him. He is full of motivation and I am so happy.

“We always want to have the best players and the best possible squad. We are going to have months of competition non-stop, we need a better squad than we had last season.”

“These three players, Joe [Hart], Matt [Doherty], and Pierre [Hojbjerg], the club did amazing to give that to the squad. It’s really important for us that we are going to be stronger.”

Doherty’s move to Spurs also pleased Ireland manager Stephen Kenny who said the defender is ‘one of the best full-backs around.’

“I can see why Matt would be a perfect fit for Tottenham. He’s one of the best full-backs around and I’d say he’s very much in the frame to play for them.

“He’s been a brilliant servant for Wolves and I’m sure the Wolves supporters appreciate that.

“You don’t get many players who stay at a club for 10 years and I think he still has some good years ahead of him.

“He has pushed on over the last number of years. To have a full-back who scores goals is a real asset so it’s great value for Tottenham.

“It’s a great deal for Tottenham and he shows his character by getting some late goals, like for Ireland against Denmark.”

Read More About: jose mourinho, matt doherty, Premier League, tottenham