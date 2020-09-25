Jose Mourinho: Goals were too small for Spurs’ Europa League tie

“The goalkeepers spend all their time in them so we know.”

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho outlined that his goalkeepers made a strange discovery about the size of the goal during their Europa League qualifier against Macedonian side Shkendija on Thursday night.

Mourinho’s side picked up a 3-1 victory to advance to the next round of the competition however they had to survive a brief scare when the Macedonian outfit equalised in stylish fashion.

Speaking after the game, however, Mourinho revealed that the goalposts were initially too small and that they had to be amended before the qualifier began.

“Before the game was a funny situation because my goalkeeper [Joe Hart] told me the goal was small,” he said. in quotes reported by Talksport

“I went to see and it was small.

“The goalkeepers spend all their time in them so we know.

“I felt immediately something was wrong and we got the UEFA delegate to come in and it was 5cm too small. We asked for goals of the right dimensions.”

Shkendija, who were borrowing the Tose Proeski Arena for the clash, say they were not aware of the incident.

Erik Lamela put Mourinho’s side ahead after just five minutes of the game in what looked to be a comfortable evening for Spurs.

Their opponents equalised however with a superb long-range strike from Nafiu, which flew past Joe Hart in the Tottenham goal.

Spurs had to wait until the 70th minute to restore their lead thanks to a goal from the in-from Heung-min Son, fresh off his four goals against Southampton.

They sealed victory and passage into the playoff round thanks to a third goal from Harry Kane. They will host Maccabi Haifa in the play-off round, where victory will secure their place alongside Arsenal and Leicester in the group stage draw.

Jose Mourinho’s men may also face the prospect of drawing Dundalk after they advanced to the playoff round of the competition, beating Sheriff on penalties.

Read More About: europa league, jose mourinho, Premier League, tottenham