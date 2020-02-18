Jose Mourinho Concedes Troy Parrott Still “Not Ready” Despite Son Injury

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has outlined that he still doesn’t feel Irish striker Troy Parrott is ready for first-team action despite a recent spate of attacking injuries at the club.

The news broke on Tuesday that striker Heung Min-Son had suffered a fractured arm in their victory over Aston Villa with the 26-year-old expected to be out for the remainder of the season.

The injury is another blow to Mourinho and Spurs who have been working without their first choice frontman and captain, Harry Kane over the past couple of months after he suffered a hamstring injury.

Parrott has failed to get many opportunities in Kane’s absence, only featuring on the bench once since the England captain went down injured.

Son’s spell on the sidelines has once again opened up the door for Parrott to perhaps get more first-team game time however Mourinho was quick to dismiss the Irish international’s chances of filling the South Korean’s spot.

“My thoughts are that Troy Parrott is not ready and Ryan Sessegnon is not a striker,” Mourinho said during his pre-match press conference at Hotspur Way.

There had been rumours linking Parrott with a loan move during the January transfer window but his departure never materialised – reportedly thanks to a UEFA homegrown clause.

Parrott signed a new contract at Tottenham earlier this month but Mourinho’s comments will no doubt be concerning to the young striker and his chances of seeing regular first team action.

One of Tottenham’s former players Jermaine Jenas felt as though the 18-year-old should have left the north London club on loan in January in a bid to get more regular first-team football.

“I do think that he’s got a long way to go. I think what you’ve got to factor in is what he’s up against. When I was at Tottenham I always said to the young lads ‘get out.’

Usually, knowing Daniel Levy as I know him, when players sign new contracts, especially someone like Troy, it’s on the premise that ‘I’ll allow you to go out on loan if you sign the new deal,’ because his worst nightmare is he sends Parrott out on loan with like a year left, he goes and scores 20 goals in the Championship and he comes back like ‘see ya later.’

“Levy used to do it with Harry Kane, Tom Huddlestone, whoever it was. ‘Tom, go to Wolves, Harry, get yourself off to Leicester, but before you go sign that.’

“I would hope that Troy is in that position. I don’t think he’s going to start games. Harry Kane has been injured and he hasn’t seemed close to getting a game even in the FA Cup. That’s not always something that can be thrown directly at the individual.”