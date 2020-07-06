Jose Mourinho Hits Back At Arsenal Following Post Mocking Sheffield United Defeat

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has hit back at a social media post from Arsenal which appeared to mock Spurs’ 3-0 loss to Sheffield United.

Mourinho’s men lost to the Blades last week with Arsenal’s Facebook account seemingly poking fun at their rivals’ defeat by posting a video of highlights of their FA Cup victory over Sheffield United with the caption “It’s not easy beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.”

The Spurs boss was quizzed on the post ahead of his side’s clash with Everton on Monday night and outlined that he felt it says more about Arsenal’s struggles than it does about Tottenham.

“I think if they were top of the league or fighting for top four in a really good moment they wouldn’t enjoy the problems of others,” he said, in quotes reported by Sky Sports.

“You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble.

“In the end, it says more about them, they don’t have much to celebrate, they have to get every opportunity to do it. They are in a very similar situation to us in the table.

Mourinho‘s men sit 10th in the table, and can go within a point of their north London rivals with victory over Everton tonight as they look to push for a European spot.

The Tottenham manager continued by outlining that he does not connect the post to the club rather to the individual who was responsible.

“I don’t like to connect the club with some post or tweet. Maybe I am wrong, maybe I am right, but the person that did it probably did it by themselves. I don’t believe it was (Mikel) Arteta that posted, I don’t believe it was (Granit) Xhaka or another captain that did it.

“It was probably some guy that was at home for three months working from home. No problem at home, but we will be waiting for them.”