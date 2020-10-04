Jose Mourinho apologises to Southgate after calling him ‘Gary’ all week

Jose Mourinho has apologised to England manager Gareth Southgate after mistakenly referring to him as ‘Gary’ in the media over the last week.

Mourinho and Southgate were engaged in a back and forth throughout the week over the England manager’s plans for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The Spurs manager had made it clear that he does not expect Kane to play in England’s games due to the club’s hectic run of fixtures over the next few weeks.

Southgate replied with a tongue in cheek comment about Mourinho resting Kane for the European Championships to which the Spurs manager responded, calling the English boss, ‘Gary’ instead of ‘Gareth’

“What I can promise to my friend Steve Holland and for Gary (sic) not to be jealous. For my friend Gary, I can promise that until the end of the season I don’t play Harry Kane one minute of any friendly match,” Mourinho said.

Ahead of Tottenham’s game against Manchester United on Sunday, Mourinho made the point of apologising to Southgate outlining that he did not realise the England boss’ name wasn’t Gary.

🗣"He can call me John if he wants and I will accept that" 🤣 Jose Mourinho reveals he thought Gary was short for Gareth after calling the England manager Gary in the week 😭 pic.twitter.com/1FOasMn6tJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 4, 2020

“I spoke already with Southgate, but I want to share with the public, when I called him ‘Gary Southgate’ I promise and I promised to him that I always thought in so many years in England that Gary was short for Gareth.

“I didn’t know. I called him Gary and I apologised to him. I want to say that in public because I only have respect to him, I thought I was being nice to him. So he can call me John if he wants.”

