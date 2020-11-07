He’s gotten away with it again.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was once again embroiled in controversy following another questionable tackle this time on Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Pickford was restored to the Everton starting XI for their game against United after being dropped for their 2-1 loss to Newcastle last weekend.

The England stopper has come under intense scrutiny over the past few weeks following his horror tackle on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk which put the Dutchman out for the remainder of the season.

Pickford avoided punishment during the game and no retrospective action was taken.

Against United, Pickford failed to claim a long ball into the area, dropping the ball at the feet of Maguire. He then clumsily swung his leg at the ball, missing it and connecting with the Red Devils defender.





Pickford’s tackle understandably caused United players to call for a penalty however even with a VAR check, the challenge was not deemed to be a foul.

The tackle will likely be a big topic of discussion following the game, with Pickford again drawing unwanted attention to himself at the club, despite their initial excellent start to the season.

Speaking on Pickford’s tackle on Van Dijk following the game, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti outlined that it was simply a mistimed challenge and that the club are sorry for the incident.

“To be clear, we are really sorry for the injury of Virgil van Dijk. Every one of us hopes he can recover soon and well.

“There was this contact with Jordan Pickford: it was mistimed contact,” Ancelotti told the Everton club website.

