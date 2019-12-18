“The FAI Were The Absentee Father Who Didn’t Give A B****x About LOI”

Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan O’Brien has hit out at the FAI calling the Association ‘the absentee father who didn’t give a bollox about the League of Ireland.’

O’Brien was speaking during Wednesday’s Oireachtas Committee on Transport Tourism and Sport where discussions were held about the drastic financial situation facing the FAI.

The association were not present at the meeting which was attended by Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross as well as representatives from Sport Ireland and saw O’Brien address previous comments from the former CEO of the FAI John Delaney.

Delaney had referred to Ireland’s domestic league as a “difficult child” for the organisation something that O’Brien took umbrage to on Wednesday.

“We were not the problem child. The FAI were the absentee fathers who didn’t give an absolute bollocks about the League of Ireland.”

O’Brien had also quizzed Ross on what would happen to the League of Ireland should the FAI find itself going completely under, with the Minster worryingly outlining that it would “inevitably” follow a similar path.

“My guess is if the FAI goes, the League of Ireland goes the same way. I think that’s absolutely inevitable.”

“But it’s something that we would have on the agenda for our meeting with UEFA as well because it would have implications for them too. We are obviously going to do some serious analysis of the consequences of examinership and liquidation, but that is what we want to avoid.”

The minister said that the future of the League of Ireland would be discussed with UEFA during a scheduled meeting between the government and European football’s governing body in January.