Ireland U21 International Jonathan Afolabi Departs Celtic On Loan

Irish U21 international striker Jonathan Afolabi has joined Scottish Championship side Dunfermline on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Afolabi joined the Scottish champions in the summer after leaving Southampton and despite impressing for their underage sides has yet to feature for Neil Lennon’s men.

Dunfermline currently sit fifth in the Scottish Championship and will be hoping that Afolabi can provide a spark for the club going forward.

Celtic fought off a plethora of clubs to secure Afolabi’s signature, with the likes of Stoke City, Crystal Palace and Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow all offering the talented frontman a deal.

Afolabi caught the attention of many thanks to his excellent displays for Ireland’s U19s in their run to the semi-finals of the European Championships in Armenia during the summer.

The 19-year-old was named in the team of the tournament by UEFA and has since moved up to Stephen Kenny’s U21s squad where he started in their victory over Sweden in September as well as featuring in the win over Armenia.

Afolabi is one of a host of young Irish talents currently plying their trade at Celtic with U19 internationals Barry Coffey, Luca Connell and Armstrong Okoflex as well as right-back Lee O’Connor, who also recently made a move to the Scottish Championship joining Partick Thistle on a loan deal until the end of the season.