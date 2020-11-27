Former England defender Joleon Lescott has ‘accidentally’ signed for Spanish side Racing Murcia and is set to play a one-off game for the club according to reports.

Joleon Lescott has not played since retiring from the game in 2017 after making two appearances for Sunderland.

According to The Athletic, however, the defender is close to a figure at Racing Murcia and had expressed his interest in coming out of retirement.

The Daily Mail, however, outlined that Joleon Lescott was under the impression that he would be playing in an exhibition game for the club as opposed to a competitive game.

Racing Murcia’s official Twitter account confirmed Joleon Lescott’s signing on Friday and say he will play for them in an upcoming Copa Del Rey tie with La Liga side Levante next month.

The Manchester Evening News outline that Lescott has actually not made a final decision on the move despite Racing Murcia’s announcement.

The two-time Premier League winner is currently the loans manager at Manchester City, his former club, and also has a role as a pundit on BT Sport.

Joleon Lescott played in the Premier League for the likes of Wolves, Everton and Aston Villa while the 38-year-old also won 26 caps for England scoring once for his country.

Racing Murcia made headlines recently following their attempts to sign former Inter Milan and Barcelona forward Samuel Eto’o.

In quotes from Radio Marca, via Sportbible, their president Morris Pagniello said:

“At this time of the morning, I would say that the signing of Samuel Eto’o by our team is at 50-50. “Next week we will know if we can sign Eto’o. If not, we have a Plan B prepared. “We have several investors in Mexico and the Emirates who can financially compensate the operation.”

