John Hartson Urges Rangers To Concede League Title To Celtic

Former Celtic striker John Hartson has urged Rangers to concede the Scottish Premiership title to their Old Firm rivals following the league’s suspension amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Celtic currently sit 13 points clear of Rangers having played a game more, with eight games left to be played in the league as the Bhoys look to secure their ninth title in a row.

There’s no doubt that it would take a monumental effort from Steven Gerrard and Rangers to catch their rivals should the season be completed and Hartson firmly believes that they should concede the title to Celtic due to their considerable lead.

“Celtic probably have to lose five out of their last eight league games to be overtaken,” Hartson told BBC Radio Sportsound. “Let’s be realistic about it, that isn’t going to happen. Celtic are flying.

“It is looking like we might not get going and I feel that there are too many hurdles to get over to get the league under way.

“If Rangers were to say, ‘OK, you have been worthy champions, you have got a massive lead and if the season were to stop, Celtic would be handed the title’, then they would come away with a lot of credit.

“I can honestly say I would be saying exactly the same if Rangers had the lead Celtic have.

“I know this causes a little bit of controversy. What happens with Hearts (bottom), do they get relegated when (owner) Ann Budge is coming out and saying they would take legal action as they feel they would have an opportunity to get themselves in a safe position if they play the league out?”

Hartson continued by outlining that he feels if Rangers were to concede the title then it would “bring football together” amid a difficult time for the sport.

“Everyone has to come together here. There are certain cases when you say, ‘you know what, let’s have a bit of common sense’.

“And I feel if Rangers were to do that, as a football club, that would bring football together, I really do.

“With all the negativity going around the world with this coronavirus, I think they would come out of it with huge respect and gratitude from the other clubs.

“It would be a nice gesture. I am not saying Celtic want it to happen. It probably won’t happen and I will probably be shot down for this, but it would be unbelievable if something like that was going to happen.”