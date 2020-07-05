John Egan Nets Brilliant Half-Volley To Rescue Point For Sheffield United

Irish defender John Egan netted his first ever Premier League goal on Sunday to rescue a late point for Sheffield United against Burnley.

The Blades were looking to continue their push for a European spot against fellow contenders Burnley but found themselves a goal behind thanks to James Tarkowski’s opener for the Clarets.

Chris Wilder’s men left it late to equalise however when they did it came in style and from the boot of John Egan for his first league goal this season.

GOAL FOR SHEFFIELD UNITED ⚔️ John Egan with the equaliser! That's a striker's finish from the Irish centre-back. 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

After Billy Sharp flicked on Ben Osbourne’s ball into the box, Egan popped up to meet it at the back post and struck a wonderful half-volley past Nick Pope and into the top corner.

Sheffield United had initially struggled to recapture the form that saw them push for Europe before the restart however they picked up a statement victory over Tottenham last week – another game in which Egan was sensational in.

The 27-year-old was also named Man of the Match by Sky Sports in the Burnley draw as he continues to look comfortable at the highest level of the game, something that will no doubt please Irish manager Stephen Kenny.

The new Irish boss was full of praise for Egan during his first press conference in April and outlined that he believes the defender could become a key player for the Boys in Green going forward.

“We’ve also got a lot of quality within our senior squad as well at the moment. Our back four have been very consistent.

“I think that the addition of John Egan into the back four changes the dynamic of the back four. Rather than having two traditional number fives, that changes everything in how you play.

“That gives a great dimension with raiding fullbacks. With the composition of the back four it gives you a great platform to go and build the rest.”

Egan’s goal means he has now scored in all four of England’s top divisions.