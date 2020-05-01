New Book About FAI And John Delaney Set For Release Later This Year

Sunday Times journalists Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan are set to release a new book detailing John Delaney’s career with the FAI and the Association’s descent into near financial ruin.

The pair were at the forefront of breaking the scandals surrounding Delaney and the FAI over the past year, with “Champagne Football: The Rise and Fall of John Delaney and the Football Association of Ireland” set to hit bookshelves on September 17th.

Delaney’s exit from the FAI began last March when the Sunday Times won their battle against an injunction from the then CEO who was seeking to stop the publication from running a story about a €100,000 cheque he had given to the organisation.

A litany of reports, statements and questions followed over the coming months with Tighe and Rowan continually working to expose the mismanagement of the FAI under Delaney.

“In Champagne Football, Tighe and Rowan dig deep into the story of Delaney’s career and of the FAI’s slide into ruin,” the book’s description states.

“They show how he surrounded himself with people whose personal loyalty he could count on, and a board that failed to notice that the association’s finances were shot. They detail Delaney’s skilful cultivation of opinion-formers outside the FAI. And they document the culture of excess that Delaney presided over and benefited from, to the detriment of the organization he led.

“Champagne Football is a gripping, sometimes darkly hilarious and often enraging piece of reporting by the award-winning journalists who finally pulled back the curtain on the FAI’s mismanagement.”

Both journalists were duly rewarded for their reporting on the story with Tighe named 2019 Journalist of the Year while Rowan, along with Tighe and Colin Coyle, was name the joint winner of the NewsBrands Campaigning Journalism and Investigative Journalism awards for his work.