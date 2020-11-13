“If he was black, he would have lost his job in those first two years.”
John Barnes has outlined that he believes Liverpool would have sacked Jurgen Klopp after his slow start to life at Anfield if he was ‘black or English.’
Klopp has won the Premier League and the Champions League since arriving at Liverpool in 2015 however he found life difficult at Anfield at the start.
Taking over from Brendan Rodgers, it took Klopp a number of years to find success with Liverpool, and Barnes believes that the German could have lost his job ‘under different circumstances’
Speaking to PlayOJO in the wake of Greg Clarke’s resignation as chairman of the FA, Barnes said of Klopp;
“I use Klopp as an example. How successful was he really in the first two years in terms of being 25 points off the top? But we believed that he was the right man.
“Under different circumstances, he would have lost his job. If he was black, he would have lost his job in those first two years.
“If he was English, he would have lost his job.
“This is where the idea of discrimination is a little bit strange because there’s a group of people who are discriminated against in English football and the very highest level in the Premier League.
“Now, the top six teams will not have a white English manager. Yes, you can say Frank Lampard, as people have pointed out, but that’s because he has a special bond with Chelsea and that’s the only reason he managed Chelsea.
“But under different circumstances, he wouldn’t have got that job.”
Clarke stepped down from his role at the FA earlier this week after he referred to Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic players as ‘coloured’ in a parliament meeting.
Read More About: john barnes, jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Premier League