“If he was black, he would have lost his job in those first two years.”

John Barnes has outlined that he believes Liverpool would have sacked Jurgen Klopp after his slow start to life at Anfield if he was ‘black or English.’

Klopp has won the Premier League and the Champions League since arriving at Liverpool in 2015 however he found life difficult at Anfield at the start.

Taking over from Brendan Rodgers, it took Klopp a number of years to find success with Liverpool, and Barnes believes that the German could have lost his job ‘under different circumstances’

Speaking to PlayOJO in the wake of Greg Clarke’s resignation as chairman of the FA, Barnes said of Klopp;

“I use Klopp as an example. How successful was he really in the first two years in terms of being 25 points off the top? But we believed that he was the right man.