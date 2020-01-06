Joey Barton Claims Irish Defender “Crossed Line” Resulting In Fleetwood Exit

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has outlined that Irish defender Jimmy Dunne “crossed a line” at the club which has resulted in the end of his loan spell from Premier League side Burnley.

Dunne featured 11 times for the League One side after joining them on loan in August, but according to Barton the 22-year-old was guilty of a breach of discipline during his time at the club.

Speaking in quotes reported in the Blackpool Gazette, Barton outlined that he was impressed by Dunne’s performances on the field for Fleetwood but that a line was crossed resulting in his exit.

“It’s another thing that will stay in the confines of the football club, another discipline breach in our opinion,” Barton said.

“Something that is non-negotiable for us. A lesson that needs to be learned for a young player.

Jim did great, had a couple of good performances and scored a couple of good goals, but some things are just non-negotiable and he crossed a line for us.

“Unfortunately for us we decided we didn’t want to renew his loan and that we are going to go in a different direction.

“We’ve just decided to change direction, there was a line crossed; for our dressing room it was impossible for it to continue.

“I always speak to my dressing room because they are the football club. The players are the ones who go out and they’re in the trenches,” he continued.

“They have to be sure that everyone is facing the same direction and they’re not going to get a sideswipe. We have to clear that up, that has been dealt with and we move forward.

“That has left us with a deficit of players. You would have to say we’re not as strong as where we started the season, we are aware of that.”

Dunne has spent the last couple of seasons out on loan impressing at Accrington Stanley before moves to Hearts and Sunderland last season and has been capped at U21 level for Ireland.

The young centre-half was also included in a senior Irish squad under Martin O’Neill for the UEFA Nations League game against Denmark but he did not come off the bench.