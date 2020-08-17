Joe Hart reportedly set to join Tottenham on a free transfer

Joe Hart is reportedly set to join Tottenham in a shock move after leaving former side Burnley this summer.

According to the Evening Standard, Joe Hart is due to undergo a medical on Monday. He will reportedly sign a short-term deal at Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho is understood to be keen on an experienced and homegrown reserve goalkeeper. The 33-year-old certainly fits the bill.

Hart will compete with Paolo Gazzaniga in a bid to be the back-up goalkeeper to current number one Hugo Lloris. Tottenham let third choice stopper Michel Vorm leave the club this summer.

The 33-year-old has been training on his own since leaving former club Burnley at the end of the Premier League season.

Hart’s spell at Burnley was largely underwhelming. The former England international made just 24 appearances for the Clarets.

A number of clubs were reportedly interested in Hart including Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Celtic. Hart had also considered options abroad.

Hart joined Burnley in 2018 from Manchester City following loan spells at Torino in Italy and West Ham. He struggled to establish himself as first choice however and was deemed surplus to requirements.

The keeper has 75 England caps to his name but hasn’t played for his country since 2017.

Hart’s arrival at Spurs will also help their homegrown quota. They currently have too many players who do not fit the criteria, thus restricting the size of the squad they can name.

City Exit

The 33-year-old spent eight seasons as Manchester City’s first choice keeper, winning two Premier League titles. The arrival of Pep Guardiola however spelt the end of Hart’s time at the club.

Hart is thought to be confident of game-time at Spurs given next season’s busy schedule and the prospect of many Europa League fixtures.

Tottenham finished sixth in the league last season. They secured European football on the final day of the campaign with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

He made just three appearances for Burnley last season. All of which came in cup competitions. He conceded seven goals in those games.

