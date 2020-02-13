Jermaine Jenas Weighs In On Troy Parrott’s Current Situation At Tottenham

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas has had his say on Ireland striker Troy Parrott’s current situation at Spurs.

Parrott recently signed a new contract at Spurs but had been linked with a loan move away from the club with Charlton and QPR both reportedly interested in January.

A loan move never materialised – reportedly due to a UEFA clause – meaning Parrott must buy his time on the fringes of the Tottenham first team, despite Spurs’ lack of options up front.

Having been at the club when talented youngsters like Tom Huddlestone and Harry Kane left on loan, Jenas feels as though a temporary move away from North London would have been the most logical next step in Parrott’s career.

“I’ve seen enough of him to know that he’s a talent,” Jenas told Pundit Arena as he spoke about Coca-Cola’s sponsorship of the Premier League and the ‘Where Everyone Plays’ campaign.

“I do think that he’s got a long way to go. I think what you’ve got to factor in is what he’s up against. When I was at Tottenham I always said to the young lads ‘get out.’

“Usually, knowing Daniel Levy as I know him, when players sign new contracts, especially someone like Troy, it’s on the premise that ‘I’ll allow you to go out on loan if you sign the new deal,’ because his worst nightmare is he sends Parrott out on loan with like a year left, he goes and scores 20 goals in the Championship and he comes back like ‘see ya later.’

“Levy used to do it with Harry Kane, Tom Huddlestone, whoever it was. ‘Tom, go to Wolves, Harry, get yourself off to Leicester, but before you go sign that.’

“I would hope that Troy is in that position. I don’t think he’s going to start games. Harry Kane has been injured and he hasn’t seemed close to getting a game even in the FA Cup. That’s not always something that can be thrown directly at the individual.”

After Kane’s recent injury there had been some clamour from Tottenham fans for more game time for the highly touted 18-year-old but he has only made the bench twice since being handed his Premier League debut in December.

Jose Mourinho had previously outlined that he didn’t believe Parrott was ready for regular first team action yet and Jenas feels that the current struggles of the Tottenham team has led to the managers’s reluctance to throw him into the starting XI.

“When Jose looks at his team right now for example I think he sees a team that is just lacking something, it’s lacking cohesion and a confidence level that you might chuck a youngster into that environment.

“That I think is his mindset. I think he understands that Troy is a good young player and I can understand the clamour from people in Ireland to get him playing. He could give Ireland a huge chance of getting to the Euros.”

Jenas also outlined that he would have been delighted to see Parrott move to his old club Nottingham Forest on loan during the January transfer window.

“I would have hoped my team Nottingham Forest would have taken him. I thought it was nailed on for someone like Troy, I think they went for Glenn Murray in the end but that didn’t quite get over the line, he signed a new deal.

“I know Troy was someone I looked at and thought ‘I could do with him at Forest.’ Hopefully from his point of view his future is with Tottenham but I think short-term he has to go out and play some football.”

_____

Coca-Cola ambassador and football TV pundit Jermaine Jenas was in Dublin this week to speak about Coca-Cola’s ongoing sponsorship of the Premier League. In 2019 Coca-Cola announced their three-and-a-half-year partnership as official soft drink sponsor with the Premier League.

Through Coca-Cola’s Where Everyone Plays campaign, the brand celebrates the people who play a role in making the Premier League the most diverse and exciting league in the world, whoever they are, wherever they are – from groundskeepers to fans and everyone in-between.

The partnership is the first football sponsorship which applies to across Coca-Cola’s diverse portfolio of brands including smartwater, Fanta and Coca-Cola Zero. Coca-Cola has a long and rich history supporting football at all levels, from the grassroots to the world stage, inspiring and uniting people all over the world, creating memorable experiences for players and fans.

To find out more about Coca-Cola’s partnership with the Premier League and see the full schedule of upcoming activity, visit www.coca-cola.ie/premier-league #WhereEveryonePlays.

Facebook.com/cocacolaireland, Twitter @cocacolaie, Instagram @cocacolaeu

_____