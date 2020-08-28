Jeff Hendrick confirms AC Milan interest following Newcastle move

Jeff Hendrick outlined that being linked with a move to AC Milan this summer gave him a ‘confident boost’ ahead of his switch to Newcastle.

Jeff Hendrick was unveiled as a Newcastle player on Friday after the Magpies won the race to sign him. The Irish midfielder became a free agent after leaving Burnley this summer.

The 28-year-old was linked with a number of clubs including Italian giants AC Milan. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Hendrick confirmed the interest from Milan.

He also explained how it acted as a big confidence boost.

“Yes, there was interest there, he said in quotes reported by Sky Sports. “I know there was a bit of interest and that was it.

“It was a really nice feeling when I was told they were interested. Everyone knows that club, it’s massive, so it gave me a bit of a confidence boost, I have to say.”

Hendrick was also quizzed as to why he opted to sign for Steve Bruce’s side ahead of the new Premier League season.

✍️ #NUFC are pleased to confirm the signing of Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick! The midfielder has penned a four-year deal at St. James' Park. Welcome, @JeffHendrick92! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 24, 2020

“It’s a big club, lovely stadium. I know the fans obviously won’t be in at the start – but a great fanbase.

“Growing up, Newcastle were a big team for me to see on TV, so there are loads of different things.

“Once the offer became solid, this was where I wanted to come.”

Hendrick was also included in Stephen Kenny’s first Irish squad earlier this week. The midfielder will be hoping he can be a key figure for the Boys in Green as they take on Bulgaria and Finland in the UEFA Nations League.

The former St Kevin’s Boys standout made 139 appearances for Burnley across four Premier League seasons. He joined the Clarets for £8 million from Derby in 2016, where he played seven seasons.

Hendrick has won 54 caps for Ireland scoring two goals.

