Jayson Molumby’s Teammates On What Makes Him A Special Talent

Since arriving at Millwall on loan from Brighton, Irish midfielder Jayson Molumby has made a huge impression at The Den.

The 20-year-old was slowly introduced to The Lions starting XI at the start of the campaign and has earned a spot in the Millwall midfield over the course of the season, playing the full 90 minutes in 19 of their last 20 Championship games.

Molumby has also impressed at international level with Stephen Kenny, captaining the U21s to the top of their European Championship group over the past year.

With Kenny’s promotion to Irish senior manager and the ease at which Molumby has settled into the Championship, talk has of course turned to whether the midfielder will be ready to make the step up to senior level when international football does eventually return.

“I feel like I’m playing well and that I’d be able to bring something different if I was in the Irish team,” Molumby told Pundit Arena in January.

“That’s the biggest thing for me, it’s my dream to play for Ireland.”

Molumby’s drive and authority in the middle of the part are arguably his finest traits and should he be selected for Kenny he would be a quality addition to the Irish setup.

His Millwall teammate Shaun Williams believes that Molumby has improved with every game he has played for the Lions and that he will represent Ireland ‘sooner rather than later.’

“He’ll play for Ireland sooner rather than later. What I’ve noticed since the start of the season is that you can see him getting better each game that he plays.

“He’s a great lad, always willing to listen and learn and I don’t think he’ll get above his station the higher up he goes.”

Improvement has been the key for Molumby who has grown into his role with Millwall and fellow Lion Aiden O’Brien believes that how well he’s fitted in with the group at the club has hugely helped his on field performances.

“We’re such a tight-knit group and everyone is together. So, as soon as a new player comes in, we make them feel at home straight away so they can worry about their football instead of being nervous around the lads. That helped him show us on the pitch what he can do and he’s been brilliant.

O’Brien continued, praising Molumby’s workrate and ability on the ball while outlining that he hopes the Cappoquin man can add a few goals to his game in the future.

“He been a brilliant player for us this season, he works really hard and he’s good on the ball as well. Hopefully he can score a few more goals because he does everything else so, hopefully, he can start putting them in the back of the net.”

Molumby’s performances at The Den also earned him a new contract at parent club Brighton, who clearly have big plans for the midfielder.

At Millwall his upturn in appearances and form coincided with the appointment of Gary Rowett as their new boss and he explained that he has been so impressed by Molumby that he had wanted to sign him permanently before the new contract was agreed upon.

“He has done so well that Brighton have wanted to re-sign him. He was a player we were hoping they maybe didn’t see as playing first-team football for them soon and that he might be one we potentially tried to buy,” Rowett told SouthLondonPress.

“It was something we explored but it was clear Brighton saw him as part of their long-term future, so that was that.”

It’s clear that Molumby has made a huge impression on both his teammates and manager at Millwall and Irish fans will be hoping he’ll be given the chance to do the same for the Boys in Green over the next few years.