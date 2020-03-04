Ireland Under-21 Captain Jayson Molumby Rewarded With New Brighton Contract

Republic of Ireland Under-21 captain Jayson Molumby has signed a new contract at parent club Brighton which will keep him at The Seagulls until June 2023.

Molumby has been on loan at Millwall since the beginning of the season and has impressed at The Den, featuring 27 times in the Championship as The Lions push for a potential playoff spot this season.

The 20-year-old has also become a vital part of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland Under-21s side, captaining them to the top of their Euro 2021 qualification group as they look to reach the tournament for the first time ever.

Molumby has featured twice in the league cup for Brighton and after impressing so far at Millwall could find himself involved in Graham Potter’s first-team plans next season.

Brighton’s Technical Director Dan Ashworth said, in quotes reported on their official website:

“The experiences Jayson has had in the tough environment of the Championship this season have really helped his overall game and we’re delighted that he is committing himself to the club so he can continue his development when he comes back to us at the end of the season.

“We have watched him regularly this season and I know how pleased everyone at Millwall has been with his performances and his attitude.

“The new contract is a reward for his professionalism and hard work and I’m sure he will be looking to make a big impact when he comes back to the club.”

Molumby’s assured displays in the Millwall midfield have led for calls for him to be included in the upcoming Ireland squad ahead of their upcoming Euro 2020 playoff.

Speaking to Pundit Arena in January, Molumby outlined that he feels as though he would bring something different to the Irish squad should he be involved.

“I want to be in and around the squad 100%. I’m not too sure if I’ll be in contention after how things went with the last squad but hopefully.

“I feel like I’m playing well and that I’d be able to bring something different if I was in the Irish team. That’s the biggest thing for me, it’s my dream to play for Ireland.”

“It would mean everything to me but I just need to take it day by day and make sure that I keep playing. March is still a long way away.”