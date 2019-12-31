Jason Knight Stars With Impressive Brace In Derby’s Win Over Charlton

Irish U21 international midfielder Jason Knight starred for Derby County, scoring twice as they defeated Charlton in the Championship on Monday night.

The 18-year-old put in a scintillating man of the match performance as The Rams picked up their first win in seven to climb up to 17th in the table despite going down to ten men early in the game.

Derby manager Phillip Cocu has shown great faith in Knight this season starting him in their last five games and the midfielder was instrumental from the start against Charlton grabbing the opening goal after just ten minutes.

#DCFC lead! It bounces off Phillips and loops towards Knight who nods in from close range to grab his first ever goal for Derby! Follow the Sky Bet Championship clash between @dcfcofficial and @CAFCofficial live on Sky Sports Football: https://t.co/tm7JvRCLee pic.twitter.com/LenM2F3jgY — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 30, 2019

After Charlton’s Dylan Phillips saved well from Martyn Waghorn, the ball ricocheted up into the air and Knight showed tremendous bravery and desire to head the ball home, picking up a kick to the face for his troubles.

Knight was dynamic in the middle of the park throughout the game and found the net for a second time in the second half to seal all three points for his side.

The 18-year-old found himself in space in the box after a darting run and latched onto a cross from the left to bury the ball past Phillips for his second of the game.

What a night for Knight! His second of the evening as Derby extend their lead with only ten men on the pitch! Follow the Sky Bet Championship clash between @dcfcofficial and @CAFCofficial live on Sky Sports Football: https://t.co/tm7JvRCLee pic.twitter.com/6vPStmBtLJ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 30, 2019

Knight’s brace meant he became only the second Derby County player this century to score or more goals in a game for the club aged 18 or younger after Giles Barnes in November 2006.

The performance also caps off a week which saw Knight singled out for praise by Derby player/coach Wayne Rooney who likened the midfielder to himself in his earlier career.

“I’ve been really impressed with the way they’ve trained, particularly Knighty. His energy, his attitude. He almost reminds me of myself when I was younger in terms of no fear,” Rooney told Rams TV.

“And he’s got an aggression about him, not in terms of how he’s tackling, but in terms of how he runs, how he gets about the pitch. I’m looking forward to see how they do as I feel he can give us a lot of energy and a lot of creativity.”