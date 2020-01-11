Jason Knight Scores Again As Irish U21 Midfielder Continues To Impress

18-year-old Irish midfielder Jason Knight found the net once again for Derby County on Saturday afternoon as they drew 2-2 with Middlesbrough.

Knight has been in brilliant form since breaking into the Derby starting XI under Phillip Cocu and has now scored three goals in his last three games for The Rams.

The Irish U21 international was named in the starting team for the seventh game in succession in the league against Boro as Derby looked for a victory to help them edge towards the top half of the table.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side opened the scoring but as he did in the win against Charlton, Knight had the answer, grabbing the equaliser for Derby.

He picked the ball up from the right hand side and looked like he wanted to pick out striker Martyn Waghorn at the back post however his cross deceived the Boro goalkeeper and flew into the back of the net.

Derby couldn’t get a victory, but once again it’s a goal for Knight whose run in the Derby starting XI and recent goalscoring form could see himself as a dark horse for inclusion in Mick McCarthy’s Irish squad ahead of March’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia.

GGGGGGOOOOAAAAALLLLLL 1-1 back in it after a very poor first half but well deserved this 2nd half pic.twitter.com/aHo63zUtNp — DCFCNowAlways (@DCFCNowAlways) January 11, 2020

Knight was recently praised by his Derby teammate Wayne Rooney, who outlined that the 18-year-old reminds the former Manchester United striker of himself when he was a younger player.

“It’s great to see young players get that chance. I’ve been really impressed with the way they’ve trained,” he said. “Particularly Knighty; his energy, his attitude. He almost reminds me of myself when I was younger: no fear.”