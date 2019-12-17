Jamie Carragher Defends Ferguson’s Bizarre Moise Kean Substitution

Jamie Carragher has defended Everton manager Duncan Ferguson’s decision to take off striker Moise Kean 19 minutes after coming on as a substitute, but admitted the 19-year-old was “unfortunate” to have been hooked.

Kean came on in the 70th minute for midfielder Bernard during Everton’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, but was replaced by Oumar Niasse with just one minute to go in normal time in the game.

The Italian striker looked visibly angered by Ferguson’s decision and the interim manager did not acknowledge Kean as he left the field.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, former Liverpool defender Carragher outlined that Ferguson’s decision is something a manager should be allowed to do, but that he made an error in how he handled the situation.

“Ferguson has had a lot of criticism since the game about the decision with people are saying you can’t do that to a player,” Carragher said, “Yes, you can do it to a player.

“I played in a cup final against Manchester United where Gerard Houllier took Milan Baros off in exactly the same situation. Baros was crying at the end of the game.

“A manager’s job is to get the best result for his team – it has to be,” he added. “This is not a selfish decision by Ferguson.

Analysis of the Moise Kean substitution! pic.twitter.com/rI0LlKPDRP — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 16, 2019

“He’s made a mistake by not embracing Kean as he’s come off, but going back to the decision, you can make the decision. However, there’s no doubt, me looking at the performance of Kean, I don’t think he deserved to come off.

“Having heard the noise, I analysed the performance and I think he’s a bit unfortunate. If you look between the 70th and 89th minute, Moise Kean does more sprints than anyone else, and more high-speed runs than anyone else.

“The point I’m making, when you come on as a sub, that’s why Duncan Ferguson brought him on to provide that energy. I was impressed with him going on against Leicester, and what we’ve shown is the reason why he looked at times to be puffed out.”

Carragher continued by outlining that he feels it could have been an emotional decision from Ferguson and that the interim Everton boss may make a different decision going forward if the same thing occurred again.

“In the two games Ferguson has been in charge of Everton he’s brought an emotion to the club and that job that everybody has bought into and everybody has loved, certainly Everton supporters.

“That is probably an emotional decision because he’s frustrated. All he’s thinking is he’s got to get a result for Everton Football Club, not for himself to get the job. Everton are fighting for their lives in a relegation scrap and that’s all it’s about. He thinks he needs to change it right away to do something.

“I think, on reflection the day after when he analyses the game, he’ll look at it and if Ferguson does get this job or is in this position next season when he’s maybe not as emotional every single game, I think he may think he’d make a different decision going forward.”