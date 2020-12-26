Jamie Carragher absolutely smashed Jimmy Bullard during Soccer AM drill

He looks like he’s still got it.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher took no prisoners during his appearance on the St Stephens’ Day edition of Soccer AM on Sky Sports.

Carragher appeared on the special edition of the show, which is hosted by Jimmy Bullard and John Fendley, alongside fellow pundit Gary Neville and musician Noel Gallagher.

The Sky Sports duo took part in the ‘You Know The Drill’ segment with Carragher getting slightly carried away when it was Bullard’s turn.

The former Hull City and Wigan Athletic midfielder was lining up for his one on one with the goalkeeper when Carragher decided to step in and take matters into his own hands.

The former Liverpool defender lunged into a challenge on Bullard and sent him flying much to the amusement of those in attendance.

Once a defender, always a defender 😂😂😂@Carra23 taking no prisoners during @JimmyBullard's You Know the Drill attempt this morning 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XN7RqE9SKc — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 26, 2020

Carragher also almost took Neville out during the former Manchester United man’s diving header attempt in what was a wild episode of Soccer AM.

On the field, the ex-Liverpool man recently gave his take on Mo Salah’s comments regarding a potential move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

In his column in the Daily Telegraph Carragher said;

“The timing of the player initiating transfer stories is also strange. My view is it was a message to Liverpool’s owners to offer him a lucrative new deal.

“Seeing their players being courted by the La Liga clubs would have concerned Liverpool five years ago. Not now.

“I am not convinced Madrid and Barca can afford Salah. Investing well in excess of £125 million on a player who will turn 29 this summer is not good business.”

