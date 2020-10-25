Jack Wilshere reportedly considering MLS move to kick-start his career

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere is reportedly planning a move to the MLS in a bid to kick-start his fledgeling career.

Jack Wilshere is currently without a club after being released by West Ham and is said to be considering a move to the MLS in a bid to get his career going again.

According to a report from The Mirror, Wilshere has a host of clubs interested in his services however the 28-year-old favours a move to the MLS.

Wilshere’s career has been injury-stricken over the last few seasons after he burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old at Arsenal in 2008.

The midfielder spent ten years at Arsenal which included two impressive loan spells at Bolton Wanderers and Bournemouth and left to join West Ham ahead of the 2018/2019 season.

Again though injuries plagued him and he failed to nail down a starting spot with the Hammers playing just 16 league games across two seasons before departing the club this summer.

Wilshere spoke to the BBC earlier this week and opened up on his injuries issues which have blighted the last few years of his career.

“I missed a lot through injury but always before, when I was fit at Arsenal, I played.

“Last season, when I came back after lockdown, having worked so hard to get back to a good level of fitness and was training every day, it just didn’t feel like my opportunity was ever going to come. And, of course, it didn’t.

“I didn’t like it but we were in the middle of a relegation battle so I understood the team had to come first.

“But when we came back for pre-season, it was the same again. I thought everyone would be given a fresh chance and a clean slate to impress but it never happened for me.”

