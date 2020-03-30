Jack Grealish Releases Video After Villa Punish Him For Incident

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has released a video apologising for his actions after pictures surfaced online appearing to show him following an incident in which a Range Rover crashed into parked cars.

The two cars suffered minor damage in the incident with West Midlands Police saying, according to a report from The Guardian, that the driver left his details with a member of the public before leaving on foot.

The images which surfaced online appeared to show the Villa midfielder in slippers and a bright blue hoodie, with Grealish‘s club refusing to comment on the incident.

The 24-year-old took to Twitter on Monday and released a video statement explaining that he had “stupidly” agreed to go around to a friends house despite the UK going into lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I just want to do a quick video message to say how deeply embarrassed I am by what has happened this weekend, Grealish began.

“I know it’s a tough time for everyone at the moment being locked in doors for so long and I just got a call off a friend asking to go around to his and I stupidly agreed to do so.”

“I don’t want anyone to make the same mistake that I did. I urge everyone to stay at home and follow the rules and the guidelines of what we’ve been asked to do.

“I know for a fact that I will be doing that in the near future. I hope everyone can accept my apology and we can move on from this and hopefully in the near future we can be enjoying ourselves again.”

Grealish had released a video message on Saturday where he urged his followers to adhere to the NHS’s guidelines and partake in social distancing amid the outbreak of coronavirus which has caused chaos across the world.

Aston Villa also outlined that they are “deeply disappointed” in Grealish’s actions

Aston Villa is deeply disappointed that one of our players ignored the Government’s guidance on staying at home during the Coronavirus crisis.

Club Captain Jack Grealish has accepted that his decision to leave his house was wrong and entirely unnecessary. It breached the government guidelines which are clear and should be adhered to by everybody.

The player will be disciplined and fined with the proceeds donated to The University Hospitals Charity in Birmingham.