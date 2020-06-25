Jaap Stam Details Bust-Up With Alex Ferguson & Manchester United Exit

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has opened up about the details of his shock departure from Old Trafford and subsequent move to Lazio in 2001.

Stam arrived at United from PSV in 1998, winning three Premier League titles, the FA Cup as well as the Champions League and was widely considered to be a crucial part of one of Ferguson’s finest ever sides.

His exit from the club came as a surprise to many fans, and was a result of the publication of Stam’s autobiography, Head to Head, which Ferguson reacted angrily to.

In an interview with Four Four Two, (in quotes reported by The Mirror), Stam began by outlining how the issue with the book came about but initially it didn’t appear as though he would be a massive problem.

“Initially, Ferguson had told me not to worry about it, but on Wednesday – the morning of the match – I was informed that I should report for talks with him the next day, because he wasn’t happy about some of it.

“After the game, I went home and reported the next morning at 8am, because I was keen to resolve the matter. I said, ‘You know what’s in the book – nothing bad.’ But he maintained that he wasn’t happy.

“I was left out for a game against Blackburn. On the day, he called me to say I wasn’t in his squad because of the book hassle. He felt it might calm down if I wasn’t playing. We had a few conversations, although none of them were really satisfactory.”

Stam then explained however that he was informed that he would be leaving the club a week later, with Ferguson meeting him at a petrol station to tell him the news in person.

“A bit later that week, I was driving home from training when my agent phoned, telling me I’d been sold. I was like, ‘What?!’ He said, ‘Yeah, they’ll contact you in a minute.’

“Moments later, Ferguson called me and asked where I was. We lived in the same area, and he told me to wait for him so that we could have a chat.

“I pulled into a petrol station near a shopping centre and he met me there. When he arrived, he got in my car and told me that the club had accepted an offer from Lazio. Within 24 hours, I’d gone to Rome and joined Lazio.

Stam would go on to play for AC Milan and Ajax following his move to Lazio, with Ferguson outlining in 2007 that he believed the sale of the defender to be an error.