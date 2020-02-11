Home Football Irish Underage Duo Star As Derby Defeat Dortmund In UEFA Youth League

Oisin McQueirns February 11, 2020

Image Credit - @DCFCAcademy on Twitter

Derby County’s remarkable run in the UEFA Youth League will continue after they defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the competition’s playoff round.

The young Rams qualified for the playoff by defeating Belarusian side FC Minsk and Icelandic side IA Akranes over two legs while Dortmund finished second in their group in the UEFA Champions League pathway.

Irish U18 international Eiran Cashin started in defence for Derby along with U19 star Festy Ebosele while Harry Halwax and Jaden Charles, both of whom are capped at U18 level, made the bench.

Derby
 

Dortmund put out a strong side despite missing the highly touted midfielder Gio Reyna who made his debut for the German outfit’s senior side last month.

It was Derby however who struck first in the game and it came by way of one of their Irish stars who grabbed it, Cashin getting the decisive touch on the goal line after a corner kick bounced around the Dortmund box.

Derby
 

Cashin has so far started every game in this season’s UEFA Youth League for Derby, who doubled their lead early in the second-half before the visitors pulled a goal back with half an hour to play.

The English born defender almost grabbed Derby’s third on a number of occasions in the second half firing just over from close range before heading just over from a corner.

Derby did seal the win though in added time thanks to a goal from Louie Sibley to clinch their spot in the next round of the competition.

Starting at right-back, having also featured as a right-winger and a striker for the Rams this season, Ebosele was also impressive throughout the game with Derby fans and media singling him out for praise following the win.

Following the game Derby manager Justin Walker spoke of his delight with his team’s performance, their fifth win from five games in Europe this season.

“I’m thrilled to bits and so proud. We’ve had a brilliant two days preparing for this fixture and it couldn’t have gone any better for us.”

“They’re a credit to themselves and I love working with them. They’re engaged, want to learn and don’t accept mediocrity and want to drive each other.”

