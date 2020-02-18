Irish U17 International Reportedly On Trial With German Club Hoffenheim

Ireland U17 international Sinclair Armstrong is on trial at German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim according to a report in the Irish Independent.

Armstrong is currently with League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers and made his first team debut at the club when he was just 15 years of age.

According to the report, Armstrong trained with Hoffenheim’s first team on Tuesday morning with fellow Bundesliga club Schalke also understood to be interested, as well as Serie A outfit Verona.

Brexit has meant that English clubs may no longer be able to recruit and sign players under the age of 18 next summer, with other opportunities arising in different markets for Irish youngsters.

Armstrong is widely considered to be one of Ireland and Rovers’ brightest prospects and featured in all three of the U17s’ European qualifiers in November scoring in their 4-2 win over Israel.

The 16-year-old was also included in Colin O’Brien’s squad for the friendlies against Switzerland and captained the side in their 1-1-1 draw last week.

REPORT | A good test for Colin O'Brien's #IRLU17 They came from behind to earn the draw against Switzerland. Sinclair Armstrong captained his side and there was an international debut for Sean Roughan.

Armstrong was heavily involved throughout the game and provided the cross for Bohemians prospect Evan Ferguson who equalised and gave Ireland a well-earned draw.

The young attacker could find himself featuring frequently for Shamrock Rovers II when they find themselves in the Airtricity League First Division for the first time this season.

He made his Hoops senior debut in August 2018 aged 15 in Rovers’ 1-0 defeat to Drogheda United in the FAI Cup.

Shamrock Rovers’s senior side got their Premier Division season off to the perfect start on Saturday as they defeated rivals Bohemians 1-0 at a stormy Dalymount Park.

Aaron Greene scored in injury time for Stephen Bradley’s side to give them a huge three points to start the season while condemning Bohs to their third defeat in a row in Dublin derbies between the two rival clubs.