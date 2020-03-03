Irish Keeper Kieran O’Hara Charged By FA Over Alleged Biting Incident

Ireland and Burton Albion goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara has been charged by the FA for a breach of Rule E3 after he allegedly bit an opponent in their game against Peterborough over the weekend.

O’Hara, who is on loan at the League One club from Manchester United, is alleged to have engaged in “violent or improper conduct” when he clashed with Peterborough’s Sammie Szmodics in the first half of Saturday’s game.

The striker complained to referee Brett Huxtable following the incident and although no action was taken at the time, it is understood that it was included in his report after the game.

Peterborough made no official complaint but a photo surfaced on social media on Saturday which appeared to show the incident.

Burton Albion released the following statement on their club website outlining that the club will be contesting the charge against O’Hara;

“Burton Albion goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.

“It is alleged that the goalkeeper’s behaviour during the 44th minute of the EFL League One fixture against Peterborough United FC on Saturday 29 February amounts to violent and/or improper conduct.

“O’Hara has until Friday, March 6, 2020 to respond and Burton Albion can confirm that the club will be contesting the charge. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

O’Hara will likely be included in Ireland’s squad ahead of their upcoming Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia on March 26th.

The 23-year-old has featured twice for the Boys in Green, coming off the bench in their friendly win over Bulgaria in September before making his first international start in the victory over New Zealand in November.

He spent last season on loan at League Two Macclesfield Town where he impressed before making another temporary move, this time to League One Burton Albion, at the beginning of this campaign.