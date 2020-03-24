Host Of Players Praise Young Irish Keeper’s Ingenious Isolation Training

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was one of a host of players to praise a young Irish stopper after a video of him training in isolation went viral on Twitter.

Honing your footballing skills can be difficult for any player given the current circumstances, but the young Leeds fan, who is the son of Irish journalist Sarah-Jayne Tobin, got creative in his back garden as he placed the net near a fence to simulate efforts on goal.

The clip was shared by Tobin on Twitter and currently has over seven million views and 270 thousand likes, with the training technique gaining universal acclaim across the sporting world.

When you’re a goalkeeper… and an only child… in self isolation… and trying to keep up with your training… 😂😂came up with this himself! I’m so impressed. #coronavirus #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/FFzJ1LE3N1 — Sarah-Jayne Tobin (@TheSJTobin) March 23, 2020

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea replied to the video saying he loved it, while former Red Devils stopper Peter Schmeichel said “Nothing, not even an evil virus…should stop a talented goalkeeper from working on getting better. Well done young man.”

Juan Mata invited the keeper to help him practice free-kicks with him when football returns to normal. While Watford’s Ben Foster outlined that he would put on a training session in the future for the Irish stopper.

One day, if he wants, and when all this is over, I would like to practice my freeckicks with him on goal! What do you think? 🙌 https://t.co/Brl6omumf4 — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) March 23, 2020

What a legend!!!! I don’t know how we’re gonna be able to do it but I’m gonna have to put a training session on for ya!!!! Keep going mate I love it👌👌👍👍👏👏 — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) March 23, 2020

Former Everton and Wales stopper Neville Southall also advised the youngster to continue honing his craft in what will undoubtedly be a huge boost to his confidence.

Keep practicing till u don’t let any in — Neville Southall (@NevilleSouthall) March 23, 2020

As a Leeds fan, we’re not sure if the young stopper will take up the offer from a Manchester United player, but his creativity and willingness to learn even in difficult times is a testament to him.

Who knows, he may be in nets for the Boys in Green in the future.