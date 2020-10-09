Ireland vs Wales: TV details, starting XI & kick-off time for Sunday’s clash

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday’s match.

Ireland take on Wales in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game including tv channel details, squad information, Ireland’s form heading into the game and the starting lineup.

_____

Who are Ireland playing against?

Ireland take on Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. Wales are 21st in the current FIFA World Rankings.

The game kicks off at 2:00 pm Irish time on Sunday, October 11th.

_____

What is at stake?

The game against Wales is Ireland’s third in the UEFA Nations League group. Having drawn one and lost one of their opening two games they will be looking for their first win in the group.

Wales have two wins from two against Bulgaria and Finland and can solidify their spot at the top of the group with victory over Ireland.

Of course, strong results in the UEFA Nations League can improve teams’ chances of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

_____

What is Ireland’s form going into the Wales game?

Ireland were disappointed to lose to Slovakia in the European Championship playoff on Thursday in Bratislava. The Boys in Green lost out to their hosts via a penalty shoot-out.

Ireland faced Bulgaria and Finland in the UEFA Nations League in September. The Boys in Green drew 1-1 against Bulgaria in Stephen Kenny’s first game in charge.

Shane Duffy’s late header helped them secure a point.

Kenny’s men then lost to Finland 1-0 at the Aviva Stadium in the second game.

____

What tv channel can I watch Ireland v Wales on?

The game will not be shown on free-to-air tv.

Sky Sports’ Football channel, are showing the game with their coverage beginning at 1.30pm.

Virgin Media Two will air highlights at 10pm before showing the full game at 11pm.

_____

Who is in the Ireland squad?

Here is Ireland’s squad for the game.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Kevin Long (Burnley), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Fulham).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Shane Long (Southampton).

_____

What is Ireland’s starting XI?

Stephen Kenny will name his starting XI for the Wales game an hour before kick-off.

_____

Read More About: Ireland, Ireland vs Wales, stephen kenny, uefa nations league, Wales