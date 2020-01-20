Ireland To Receive Increased Ticket Allocation For Euro 2020 Playoff

The FAI have been allocated an extra 2,200 tickets for Ireland’s EURO 2020 playoff away to Slovakia on March 26th.

Mick McCarthy’s team will take on Slovakia in their Play-Off Semi-Final in the Tehelne Pole Stadium in Bratislava, with the winner advancing to face either Bosnia & Herzegovina or Northern Ireland on March 31st.

The Slovakian FA were obliged to offer 5% of capacity 0r 1,125 tickets, but have upped the figure to 2,200.

The FAI confirmed that the allocation would be distributed as follows;

65 per cent will be allocated to independent supporters who are members of Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Clubs and Fans’ Direct.

20 per cent will be distributed to supporters from affiliated football Leagues and more than 2,000 clubs which fall under their remit, Board and National Council members, players/staff, and Club Ireland members.

15 per cent will be provided to supporters travelling with the FAI’s official travel partner, Abbey Travel – these supporters have their details of match attendance at away games logged should they ever decide to apply independently for tickets.

They also confirmed that supporters interested in applying for tickets will be ranked on their attendance records from the following eight away games over the last two years, which include:

2019: Denmark, Georgia, Switzerland

2018: Turkey, France, Denmark, Wales, Poland

The ticketing portal opened today at midday and will close on Sunday 26th at midnight, with the Slovakian FA still to confirm the ticket prices.