Quiz: Can You Name The Irish Starting XI Who Beat Germany In 2015?

October 8th 2015 is a day that will live long in the memory of Irish football fans.

Faced with the monumental task of the reigning world champions Germany and knowing that a positive result was paramount if Euro 2016 qualification was to be achieved, the Boys in Green pulled off one of the most memorable results in their history.

Going into the game, Ireland had just scrapped by Georgia in their previous Group D clash and had Scotland breathing down their necks in search of an elusive playoff spot.

John O’Shea’s late equaliser had given Ireland a precious point against the Germans away from home the year previous but having won all five of their games since then, Joachim Loew’s side were understandably the heavy favourites.

The game itself was, as expected, dominated by the world champions with Germany having the lion’s share of possession and chances but growing visibly frustrated at how the dogged Irish defence was keeping their usually so potent attack at bay.

The more the game went on the more the home crowd began to believe that a famous result was possible and after a long searching ball up to Shane Long from the goalkeeper, the Irish fans gradually rose to their feet in anticipation.

Long’s first touch set himself up perfectly after his blistering pace took him past Hector and Hummels, as he unleashed a venomous shot past the desperate Neuer in the German goal to give Ireland the lead.

If there was a roof on the Aviva Stadium, it would’ve come off.

And thus began the longest 20 minutes in Irish football history as O’Neill’s side desperately tried to hold on for what would be one of the most famous victories in recent memory.

The Germans piled on the pressure, as Hummels, Boateng, Muller and Gundogan all tried and all ultimately failed to unlock the Irish defence.

With just over 94 minutes played, referee Carlos Velasco Carballo brought the whistle to his lips and sent the capacity crowd into a frenzy.

A playoff spot was secured following Scotland’s draw with Poland and the Boys in Green would go on to defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina over two legs to clinch their place in Euro 2016.

But how well do you really remember that historic night?

We’re giving you five minutes to name the starting XI and three substitutes from Ireland’s 1-0 win against Germany at the Aviva Stadium in 2015.

You just have to enter their surnames in the box below.

Let us know what score you get. Good luck.

If the quiz does not display below, click here.



