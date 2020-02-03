Quiz: Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Infamous Defeat To Cyprus

Can you name Ireland’s starting XI from their 5-2 defeat to Cyprus in the Euro 2008 qualifier in Nicosia on October 7th 2006?

As far as defeats go, they don’t come more infamous for Ireland than the loss to Cyprus during Steve Staunton’s reign in charge of the national side.

Staunton took over from Brian Kerr at the beginning of 2006. Despite winning his first game in charge, a friendly against Sweden, the Boys in Green would succumb to defeat to Germany in the first game of Euro 2008 qualifying.

Their second game in the group appeared to be the much more manageable task of Cyprus, who had lost heavily to Slovakia in their opening game.

Cyprus though, proved far tougher than the Boys in Green had anticipated.

Despite taking the lead early in the game, their defensive frailties began to show in the second half as they conceded three goals in 25 minutes to fall to a devastating 5-2 loss.

The game has become synonymous with the Staunton era and is still talked about as one of the worst results in the national team’s history.

Ireland would go on to finish third in the group ten points behind second-placed Germany and 12 behind eventual winners the Czech Republic with Staunton failing to see the full campaign, getting sacked with one game left in qualifying.

But what did Ireland’s starting XI look like in October 2006?

You have five minutes to name Ireland’s starting team from that infamous day.

The only clue we have given is the squad number of each player. (You just have to enter their surnames in the box below).

Good luck and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.



