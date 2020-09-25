Stephen Kenny will name his squad next week ahead of the crucial European Championship playoff against Slovakia on October 8th.

Republic of Ireland manager Kenny will be keen to get his first victory as Ireland manager when he takes his side to Slovakia. His first two matches ended in a draw and a defeat.

Here is the 25-man Ireland squad we feel he will select for the European Championship playoff.

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Mark Travers, Kieran O’Hara

Stephen Kenny is unlikely to stray to far from the norm when it comes to his selections between the sticks.

Darren Randolph isn’t first choice at West Ham.

But has been brilliant for the Boys in Green and deserves to be the Irish number one.

While Mark Travers has proven himself to be a solid backup and is finding more minutes with Bournemouth this season.

Kieran O’Hara had been selected in the last squad but was replaced with Caoimhin Kelleher following an injury. Now that he has returned to Burton, expect O’Hara to be Ireland’s third choice in October provided he stays fit.

Defenders: John Egan, Shane Duffy, Seamus Coleman, Enda Stevens, Matt Doherty, Dara O’Shea, Darragh Lenihan

The Ireland manager sprung somewhat of a surprise by picking just six defenders ahead of the UEFA Nations League games at the beginning of September.

The centre-back pairing of John Egan and Shane Duffy essentially picks itself despite some struggles in the previous games. While Enda Stevens has locked down the left-back role.

Kenny may have another selection headache involving Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty given the form of the former and struggles of the latter but they will no doubt both be involved.

Given that we’re predicting a 25-man squad we’ve included both Blackburn’s Darragh Lenihan, a player Kenny is clearly a fan of.

West Brom’s Dara O’Shea who has proven first choice in the Premier League for his side should also make the cut.

Midfielders: James McCarthy, Harry Arter, Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane, Jayson Molumby, Robbie Brady, Alan Browne, Jack Byrne

Experimentation was seen in the midfield area in Ireland’s games against Bulgaria and Finland with six different players starting the two matches.

Places are clearly still up for grabs but Kenny is unlikely to draft anyone new in, for example Jason Knight or Will Smallbone, given the significance of the game.

James McCarthy has been outstanding at Crystal Palace and will be key for Kenny while Premier League regulars Conor Hourihane and Jeff Hendrick will certainly be involved.

Harry Arter, fresh off his move to Nottingham Forest, is clearly a player Kenny has time for. While Jayson Molumby showed enough to see him involved again.

Robbie Brady and Alan Browne are also included. Kenny may also opt for Jack Byrne, as perhaps his squad was missing a natural number 10 at times against Bulgaria and Finland.

Byrne looked strong against AC Milan in the Europa League and could be selected as a different option for Kenny in the midfield.

Forwards: Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah, Shane Long, Callum O’Dowda, David McGoldrick, James McClean, Callum Robinson

Goals were somewhat of an issue for Ireland in their Nations League games. However, it’s difficult to see Kenny opt for anything too different to what he has already got.

Aaron Connolly was one of Ireland’s brightest sparks in those two games, while Callum O’Dowda also appears to be a player Kenny is fond of despite his rather worrying lack of minutes at Bristol City.

James McClean, Shane Long and David McGoldrick will all add necessary experience. While Norwich’s Adam Idah isn’t likely to be dropped after his first two senior caps earlier this month.

Callum Robinson is a Premier League regular again and he is included. Meaning Troy Parrott, who has been plagued by fitness issues in the early part of the season, misses out. There is also no place for Southampton’s Michael Obafemi.

_____

