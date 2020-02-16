How Would The Ireland Squad Look For Euro 2020 Playoff If Selected Today?

We are just over a month away from the crucial Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia in Bratislava, with Mick McCarthy’s Ireland squad knowing a win is paramount.

A host of Irish players have found themselves hitting form this season at club level, but who would be included in the squad if it were picked today?

We’ve decided to select the 26-man Ireland squad we believe would head to Bratislava if it were picked right now.

_____

Goalkeepers (Darren Randolph, Kieran O’Hara, Mark Travers)

It’s highly unlikely that McCarthy strays from the trio he selected for the New Zealand and Denmark double header in November, even if both Darren Randolph and Mark Travers aren’t regulars at club level.

Randolph returned to the Premier League with West Ham in January and has started two of his first four games but is very much considered the second choice behind Lukasz Fabianski at the Olympic Stadium.

Mark Travers has started once in the league for Bournemouth this season. Kieran O’Hara is the only regular at club level who’ll likely be selected, although he suffered an injury against Ipswich this weekend.

Randolph will start provided he’s fit and could have a huge part to play if Ireland are to qualify.

_____

Defenders (Shane Duffy, John Egan, Matt Doherty, Enda Stevens, Seamus Coleman, Ciaran Clark, Ryan Manning, Dara O’Shea)

Arguably the strongest part of McCarthy’s squad. The likes of Shane Duffy, provided he’s fit, which he should be, John Egan, Seamus Coleman and Enda Stevens are locks, while Matt Doherty will also be involved even if he isn’t a starter.

Ciaran Clark has been having an excellent season at Newcastle under Steve Bruce and has deservedly managed to work his way back into the Ireland setup.

Two new faces are included in the squad. QPR’s Ryan Manning who, despite a run of games on the bench, was particularly impressive against Stoke at the weekend and would provide some cover in the left-back area.

Dara O’Shea is the other, having taken his opportunity at West Brom with both hands. The 20-year-old’s ability to play as both a centre-half and a right-back would make him a strong asset to the Irish squad.

_____

Midfielders (Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick, Alan Browne, Glenn Whelan, Josh Cullen, Jayson Molumby, Robbie Brady, Jack Byrne, James McCarthy James McClean*)

James McClean is included here, although the Stoke City man’s injury could see him miss out. However, if he’s fit he’ll certainly be involved.

Elsewhere a host of names pick themselves. Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick, Alan Browne and Robbie Brady all guarantees while Josh Cullen’s return to fitness means he warrants a place in the squad.

Glenn Whelan’s move to Fleetwood has meant a return to regular football and although Jack Byrne’s season has only begun, he’s shown enough in previous games to be included.

James McCarthy has been impressing at club level with Crystal Palace and is certainly deserving of a spot. But the midfielder has previously pulled out of a couple of recent squads having been called up.

The only new face in the midfield is Millwall’s Brighton loanee Jayson Molumby who has become a regular at The Den and has shown enough at a high level to warrant his inclusion.

_____

Forwards (David McGoldrick, Shane Long, Callum Robinson, Seani Maguire, Michael Obafemi)

Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick is a lock to be involved, while Callum Robinson’s return to form with West Brom is excellent news for McCarthy.

Seani Maguire will be hoping his goal against New Zealand can finally help him kick on at international level and it’s likely we see the return to the squad of Shane Long after his excellent form at Southampton.

McCarthy is likely to bring one of the talented Under-21 selection to Bratislava. Obafemi is currently leading the pack, given the fact that he’s featured more than the likes of Aaron Connolly and Troy Parrott at club level as of late.

_____

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Darren Randolph, Kieran O’Hara, Mark Travers.

Defenders:

Shane Duffy, John Egan, Matt Doherty, Enda Stevens, Seamus Coleman, Ciaran Clark, Ryan Manning, Dara O’Shea.

Midfielders:

Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick, Alan Browne, Glenn Whelan, Josh Cullen, Jayson Molumby, Robbie Brady, Jack Byrne, James McCarthy, James McClean*.

Forwards

David McGoldrick, Shane Long, Callum Robinson, Seani Maguire, Michael Obafemi.

* denotes injury doubt.

_____